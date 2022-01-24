MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGEE. Bank of America increased their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. Analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MGE Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.