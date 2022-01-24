Boeing (BA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $205.44 on Monday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.37.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.