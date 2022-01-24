Hexcel (HXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hexcel stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

