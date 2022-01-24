Plexus (PLXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.010-$1.170 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

