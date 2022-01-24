Plexus (PLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.010-$1.170 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLXS opened at $80.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

