SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) vs. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Head-To-Head Comparison

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13% Domo -36.14% N/A -42.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Domo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $312.63 million 13.35 $45.59 million $1.24 93.59 Domo $210.18 million 6.34 -$84.63 million ($2.81) -14.54

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SPS Commerce and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 Domo 0 0 5 0 3.00

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $174.57, suggesting a potential upside of 50.43%. Domo has a consensus target price of $99.40, suggesting a potential upside of 143.21%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Domo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

