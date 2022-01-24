Head to Head Survey: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and So-Young International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 15.91 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.83 So-Young International $198.47 million 1.50 $890,000.00 $0.08 35.00

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greenpro Capital and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% So-Young International 3.51% 2.32% 1.76%

Summary

So-Young International beats Greenpro Capital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

