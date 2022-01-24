Financial Review: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08%

This table compares Advantage Energy and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.71 -$212.04 million $0.04 134.00 Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.62 $7.70 million $0.16 29.88

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy. Falcon Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Advantage Energy and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 57.03%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.85%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

