Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $97.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $104.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

