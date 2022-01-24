Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOOD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.83.

FOOD stock opened at C$3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$243.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.39. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

