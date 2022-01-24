Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bankshares increased their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.78.

EMP.A opened at C$37.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.06. The stock has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.50 and a 12 month high of C$42.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

