Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

