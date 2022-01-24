Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ribbon Communications Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

RBBN has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

RBBN stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $662.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

