ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $583.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

