QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $4.92 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $58.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.36.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

