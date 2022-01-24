Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to “Hold”

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

SRRA stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $253.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

