SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.80 on Friday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

