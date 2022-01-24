First Busey (BUSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 141.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 102.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.