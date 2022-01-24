Invesco (IVZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IVZ stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

