Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.
Shares of MRTN opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.