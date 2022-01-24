Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

