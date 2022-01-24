Hess (HES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HES opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

