Trustmark (TRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRMK opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

