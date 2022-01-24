Berenberg Bank Reiterates €32.20 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.81 ($32.74).

EPA CS opened at €27.52 ($31.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.38. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

