Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.44 ($49.36).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA:ALO opened at €31.50 ($35.80) on Thursday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a one year high of €37.37 ($42.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.