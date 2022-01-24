Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLN. raised shares of Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 49,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Insiders acquired a total of 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796 in the last quarter.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

