Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.84) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.52) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.01) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.80 ($3.18).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

