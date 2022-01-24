Reviewing INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for INmune Bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.41%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.10%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -40.84% -34.74% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -94.92% -68.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 15,666.15 -$12.10 million ($1.55) -5.66 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($0.88) -3.52

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

