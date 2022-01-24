Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to report $29.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $9.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $132.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

