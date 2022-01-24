FY2021 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Increased by Analyst

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

GDEN stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

