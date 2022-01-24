Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.26). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $135.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.88. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Carvana by 61,177.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,139,000 after acquiring an additional 311,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

