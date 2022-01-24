FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Reduced by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PCRX. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

PCRX opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

