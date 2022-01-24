United Parcel Service, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $201.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 89.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 148,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

