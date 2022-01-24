155675 (BLD.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.56 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

