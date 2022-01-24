Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Acquires £42,500 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider John C. Rigg purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($57,988.81).

LON TRD opened at GBX 165 ($2.25) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.10. Triad Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 61.28 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

