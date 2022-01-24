Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Acquires £42,500 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider John C. Rigg purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($57,988.81).

LON TRD opened at GBX 165 ($2.25) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.10. Triad Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 61.28 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

Get Triad Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.