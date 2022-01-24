ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €780.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €740.08 ($841.00).

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.