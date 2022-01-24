InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INM opened at $1.23 on Thursday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.32.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

