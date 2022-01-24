Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

KORE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE KORE opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Kore Group has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kore Group Company Profile

