Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HSDT opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $342,705. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.