Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.87 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $434.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

