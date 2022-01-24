Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 31st (NASDAQ:HWELU)

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 31st. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:HWELU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWELU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,987,000.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.