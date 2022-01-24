Icosavax Inc’s (NASDAQ:ICVX) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Icosavax’s (NASDAQ:ICVX) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Icosavax had issued 12,133,333 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $181,999,995 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Icosavax’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

ICVX opened at $16.64 on Monday. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

