Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 26th

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, January 26th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 26th.

Weidai stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78. Weidai has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weidai stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

