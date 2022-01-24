Genenta Science SPA’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) Quiet Period Will End on January 24th

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 24th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GNTA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ GNTA opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71. Genenta Science has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

