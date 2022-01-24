Centrifuge Trading 25.7% Lower This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $104.17 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.67 or 0.06932255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.29 or 0.99847889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,448,272 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

