Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0305 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Gifto has a market cap of $23.45 million and $3.09 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

