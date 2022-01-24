inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $149.51 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005897 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

