The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Reaches $0.0238 on Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00306353 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000120 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

