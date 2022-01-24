Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53,458.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $39.37 million and $53,458.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $35.03 or 0.00099642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.38 or 0.06918900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,263.20 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007270 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

