Viacoin Price Tops $0.10 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $5,729.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00307806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000735 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

