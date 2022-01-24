DeFi Bids (BID) Market Capitalization Tops $251,426.81

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $251,426.81 and approximately $6,228.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00045271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006034 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,500,552 coins and its circulating supply is 24,517,184 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

